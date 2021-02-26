Vaccine doses in McDowell top 10,000

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that eight more McDowell residents tested positive for COVID-19, which indicates a slowing of the virus.

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,678 positive cases. There have been 39,771 tests conducted, 34,922 negative results and 171 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 109 individuals in quarantine, 4,494 out of quarantine and 75 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate -- the number of tests that come back positive -- is 12%, according to a news release. The positivity rate for the state as of Thursday was 5.4%

The state saw its 10th straight day of fewer hospitalizations, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported on Saturday.

The latest report also means that McDowell’s number of positive cases increased by 69 cases in one week. On Friday, Feb. 19, McDowell County reported a total of 4,609 cases.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

• First doses: 6,919

• Second doses: 3,385

• Total doses administered: 10,304