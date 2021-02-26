Vaccine doses in McDowell top 10,000

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that eight more McDowell residents tested positive for COVID-19, which indicates a slowing of the virus.
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,678 positive cases. There have been 39,771 tests conducted, 34,922 negative results and 171 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 109 individuals in quarantine, 4,494 out of quarantine and 75 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate -- the number of tests that come back positive -- is 12%, according to a news release. The positivity rate for the state as of Thursday was 5.4%
The state saw its 10th straight day of fewer hospitalizations, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported on Saturday.
The latest report also means that McDowell’s number of positive cases increased by 69 cases in one week. On Friday, Feb. 19, McDowell County reported a total of 4,609 cases.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 6,919
• Second doses: 3,385
• Total doses administered: 10,304
Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Those 65 and older and healthcare workers can get their name on the waitlist by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by visiting www.mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. Those on the waitlist will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, March 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, March 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.