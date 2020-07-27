Update: Two more McDowell residents die of COVID-19, nine more tested positive

Two more people in McDowell have died because of COVID-19 and nine additional people have tested positive, according to the latest news release.
The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that nine additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total to 430. Also, health officials are saddened to report two additional deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the total to seven, according to a news release from the Health Department.
“McDowell County Public Health and the Emergency Operations Center continue to aggressively test the community to identify positive COVID-19 individuals,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “It is critical to test so that positive individuals can be quarantined. Once we can quarantine an entire household, we can stop transmission from that source. Every time you leave your home, you are vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. Please continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and avoid mass gatherings. We are dedicated and committed to keeping you safe and protecting the community. McDowell County continues to be strong! Who are you wearing your mask for?”
This brings the total number of positives to 430 in McDowell County. There have been 7,562 people tested, 6,598 negative results and 534 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 151 individuals in quarantine, 272 out of quarantine and seven deaths.
Public Health along with Emergency Management, continue to monitor two separate outbreaks in McDowell County. As of Monday afternoon, a total of 22 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Deer Park Health & Rehab. Two residents and one staff member remain hospitalized. Sadly, two residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19.
The second outbreak at Early Childhood Enrichment Center, located on Robert Street in Marion, remains stable with two staff members and three children testing positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. Health officials continue to quarantine all positives for 14 days. It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed.
“We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives,” reads a statement from the Health Department.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, July 31 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, August 3 from 9-11 a.m.
