Update: Two more McDowell residents die of COVID-19, 47 more test positive

The McDowell County Health Department said Wednesday that 47 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Health officials reported two additional deaths.

The latest report on Wednesday means there were a total of 3,753 positive cases in McDowell County. There have been 34,246 tests conducted, 30,076 negative results and 417 tests were pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 584 individuals in quarantine, 3,118 out of quarantine and 51 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 25.3%, according to a news release.

Vaccinations are now underway for citizens 75 years of age and older by appointment only. Supplies remain limited at this time.

If you are 75 and older, and would like an appointment, please call the McDowell County Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Health officials will notify the public once they begin moving to an additional vaccination phase. Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19, according to the news release.