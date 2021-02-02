Update: Two more McDowell residents die of COVID-19, 24 more test positive

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,304 positive cases. There have been 37,186 tests conducted, 32,692 negative results and 190 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 261 individuals in quarantine, 3,979 out of quarantine and 64 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 19.2%, according to a news release.

McDowell County Health Department, along with McDowell County Emergency Services, continues to vaccinate health care workers and people who are 65 years of age and older, by appointment only. Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Those 65 years of age and older and health care workers can get their name on the wait list by visiting mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form or by calling the Vaccine Hotline at 803-4552. The Vaccine Hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is available in English and Spanish. The online form can be filled out 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.