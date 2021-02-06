Update: Two more McDowell residents die of COVID-19, 19 more people test positive

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,362 positive cases. There have been 37,695 tests conducted, 33,174 negative results and 159 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 207 individuals in quarantine, 4,086 out of quarantine and 69 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 15.2%, according to a news release.

Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Those 65 years of age and older and health care workers can get their name on the wait list by calling 828-803-4552 or by visiting mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. The Vaccine Hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is available in English and Spanish. The online form can be filled out 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them, according to the news release.