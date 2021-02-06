Update: Two more McDowell residents die of COVID-19, 19 more people test positive

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that two additional McDowell County residents have died of COVID-19 and 19 more have tested positive.
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,362 positive cases. There have been 37,695 tests conducted, 33,174 negative results and 159 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 207 individuals in quarantine, 4,086 out of quarantine and 69 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 15.2%, according to a news release.
McDowell County Health Department, along with McDowell County Emergency Services, continue to vaccinate health care workers and people who are 65 years of age and older, by appointment only.
Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Those 65 years of age and older and health care workers can get their name on the wait list by calling 828-803-4552 or by visiting mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. The Vaccine Hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is available in English and Spanish. The online form can be filled out 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them, according to the news release.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 4,312
• Second doses: 595
• Total doses administered 4,907
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 69 staff members and 110 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 30 inmates and five staff members have tested positive. A total of 23 inmates and four staff members have recovered.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of eight staff members and two residents have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of nine staff members and 40 residents have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of 14 staff members and 35 residents have tested positive. A total of seven residents have died due to COVID-19.
• McDowell House: a total of three staff members have tested positive.
• Houston House: a total of seven staff members and 18 residents have tested positive. One resident has died due to COVID-19.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Feb. 8 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.