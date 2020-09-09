Update: Three more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of new COVID-19 infections in McDowell was low on Wednesday.

The McDowell County Health Department reported three additional people tested positive in the latest report.

This brings the total number of positives to 809 in McDowell County. There have been 11,660 people tested, 10,594 negative results and 257 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 61 individuals in quarantine, 722 out of quarantine and 26 deaths, according to a news release.

Health officials are continuing to assist and monitor the outbreak at Cedarbrook Residential Center located in Nebo. Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Public Health and Emergency Management are working closely with the facility to test all staff and residents and to take further mitigation actions to prevent the spread of the virus.

The situation at Deer Park Health and Rehab has stabilized and is being monitored closely by Public Health and the Emergency Operations Center. As of Wednesday morning, a total of 37 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirteen residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 24 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.