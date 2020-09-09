Update: Three more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The number of new COVID-19 infections in McDowell was low on Wednesday.
The McDowell County Health Department reported three additional people tested positive in the latest report.
This brings the total number of positives to 809 in McDowell County. There have been 11,660 people tested, 10,594 negative results and 257 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 61 individuals in quarantine, 722 out of quarantine and 26 deaths, according to a news release.
Health officials are continuing to assist and monitor the outbreak at Cedarbrook Residential Center located in Nebo. Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Public Health and Emergency Management are working closely with the facility to test all staff and residents and to take further mitigation actions to prevent the spread of the virus.
The situation at Deer Park Health and Rehab has stabilized and is being monitored closely by Public Health and the Emergency Operations Center. As of Wednesday morning, a total of 37 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirteen residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 24 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, September 11th from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, September 14th from 9-11 a.m.
