Update: Three more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that three additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
“I am pleased to see another day with low positive numbers,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “This is encouraging, as we hope that transmission is slowing down."
The health department continues to encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.
"It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus," Powell said.
This brings the total number of positives to 747 in McDowell County. There have been 10,717 people tested, 9,627 negative results and 343 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 115 individuals in quarantine, 607 out of quarantine and 25 deaths, according to a news release.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab. in McDowell County. As of Thursday morning, a total of 37 residents and 28 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Sadly, 13 residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 17 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing.
"We continue to quarantine all positives for 10 day, per CDC recommendations. It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed," Powell said in the latest news release.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19, according to the news release.
McDowell County Emergency Services has released a new interactive dashboard for COVID-19 data specific to McDowell County. It can be viewed by visiting the following link: www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-1.html.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; (today) Friday, Aug. 28, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Aug. 31, from 9-11 a.m.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.