Update: Ten more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 10 more McDowell residents had tested positive for COVID-19. In good news, the county is well on its way to soon seeing 12,000 total vaccines given.
Wednesday was the same day Gov. Roy Cooper received his first dose of the vaccine in Raleigh.
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,731 positive cases. There have been 40,109 tests conducted, 35,245 negative results and 133 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 122 individuals in quarantine, 4,534 out of quarantine and 75 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 12%, according to a news release.
“McDowell County has made great strides in the fight to eradicate COVID-19 from our community,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The numbers of new cases and hospitalizations have improved over the last month."
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 7,405
• Second doses: 4,159
• Total doses administered: 11,564
Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Those aged 65 years and older, health care workers, educators and child care workers can get their name on the wait list by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by visiting www.mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current COVID-19 outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• McDowell County Detention Center: All 30 inmates and five staff members who tested positive have recovered.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 10 staff members and two residents have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, March 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, March 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.