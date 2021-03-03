Update: Ten more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 10 more McDowell residents had tested positive for COVID-19. In good news, the county is well on its way to soon seeing 12,000 total vaccines given.

Wednesday was the same day Gov. Roy Cooper received his first dose of the vaccine in Raleigh.

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,731 positive cases. There have been 40,109 tests conducted, 35,245 negative results and 133 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 122 individuals in quarantine, 4,534 out of quarantine and 75 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 12%, according to a news release.

“McDowell County has made great strides in the fight to eradicate COVID-19 from our community,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The numbers of new cases and hospitalizations have improved over the last month."

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

• First doses: 7,405

• Second doses: 4,159

• Total doses administered: 11,564

