Update: State moving to Phase 2.5, two more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After two dozen new cases reported on Monday, the McDowell County Health Department said Tuesday just two additional local residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after that spike.

“We truly hope the rise in positive numbers, over the weekend, was an anomaly,” Public Health Director Karen Powell said in a news release. “It was encouraging to see them drop dramatically today."

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced an easing of some restrictions. The state will move to Phase 2.5 on Friday

Powell said she and other health officials continue to be concerned about the drop in testing numbers locally. Free drive-thru testing is still available in McDowell.

Tuesday's report brought the total number of positives to 776 in McDowell County. There had been 11,063 people tested, 9,991 negative results and 296 tests are pending results. Seventy-six individuals were in quarantine, 674 out of quarantine and 26 deaths, according to a news release.