Update: State moving to Phase 2.5, two more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

After two dozen new cases reported on Monday, the McDowell County Health Department said Tuesday just two additional local residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after that spike.
“We truly hope the rise in positive numbers, over the weekend, was an anomaly,” Public Health Director Karen Powell said in a news release. “It was encouraging to see them drop dramatically today."
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced an easing of some restrictions. The state will move to Phase 2.5 on Friday
Powell said she and other health officials continue to be concerned about the drop in testing numbers locally. Free drive-thru testing is still available in McDowell.
Tuesday's report brought the total number of positives to 776 in McDowell County. There had been 11,063 people tested, 9,991 negative results and 296 tests are pending results. Seventy-six individuals were in quarantine, 674 out of quarantine and 26 deaths, according to a news release.
The McDowell News contacted McDowell County Schools Superintendent Mark Garrett and Executive Director of Administration Brian Oliver about any COVID-19 cases or quarantines involving students or teachers but had not received a reply by Tuesday's deadline for print publication. McDowell County Schools opened with a combination of in-person and virtual instruction, with an option for all virtual for students and parents who request it.
Public Health along with Emergency Management continued to monitor the previously reported outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation in McDowell County.
As of Tuesday morning, a total of 37 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirteen residents at Deer Park had died due to COVID-19. A total of 19 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
The state reported a total of 169,424 positive cases Tuesday, up from 167,313 on Monday. The state also reported 145,884 of the positive cases are presumed recovered as of Monday.
Deaths associated with the virus also increased statewide on Tuesday to 2,741, up from 2,702 on Monday. The state also reported 946 across North Carolina are hospitalized due to the virus.
Under the modified rules, mass-gathering limits will increase to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, playgrounds can open, museums and aquariums can operate at 50% capacity, and gyms can open at 30% capacity.
Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment and amusement parks will have to remain closed. The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants has been extended until Oct. 11.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department: (today) Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 4-6 p.m.
• McDowell County Health Department: Friday, Sept. 4, from 9-11 a.m.
The Morganton News Herald contributed to this story.
