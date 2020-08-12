Update: Six more McDowell residents test positive, two additional deaths reported

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that six additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Health officials reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19.
“I am cautiously optimistic and excited about the decrease in numbers again today. McDowell County continues to work hard, and it shows. Let’s continue to work together and beat this virus” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “These are such concerning times and the uncertainty is disheartening but this community has proven its resiliency. We are dedicated and committed to keeping you safe and protecting the community."
This brings the total number of positives to 660 in McDowell County. There have been 9,564 people tested, 8,448 negative results and 456 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 257 individuals in quarantine, 384 out of quarantine and 19 deaths.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation in McDowell County, according to a news release.
As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 33 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Two residents remain hospitalized. Sadly, 11 residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of nine residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. Emergency Management and Public Health staff continue to support Deer Park staff and residents with onsite operational and logistical support.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. We continue to quarantine all positives for 10 days, per CDC recommendations. It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed. We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19, according to a news release.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Aug. 14, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Aug. 17, from 9-11 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!