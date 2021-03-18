Update: Six more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that six more McDowell residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and announced that testing will now be reduced to once a week.

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,851 positive cases. There have been 41,527 tests conducted, 36,617 negative results and 59 tests are pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 72 individuals in quarantine, 4,703 out of quarantine and 76 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 9.3%, according to a news release.

"COVID-19 transmission continues throughout our county," the health department said in the latest news release. "Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These small steps can make a great impact in the fight against COVID-19 in our community."

Beginning the week of Monday, March 22, the McDowell County Health Department will reduce testing to once per week, on Mondays only, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. This is due to decreasing demand for COVID-19 testing, according to the news release.