Update: Six more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Thursday six additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Everyone is looking forward to the holiday weekend and the weather is going to be beautiful. I encourage everyone to be mindful of mass gatherings, inside or out,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “We know that transmission rates are higher when large groups are together. We want to see the positive numbers continue to stay low. Please be vigilant in wearing your face covering, social distancing and washing your hands."

This brings the total number of positives to 785 in McDowell County. There have been 11,496 people tested, 10,233 negative results and 478 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 69 individuals in quarantine, 690 out of quarantine and 26 deaths, according to a news release.

Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab in McDowell County. As of Thursday morning, a total of 37 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirteen residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 24 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.