Update: Six more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Thursday six additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Everyone is looking forward to the holiday weekend and the weather is going to be beautiful. I encourage everyone to be mindful of mass gatherings, inside or out,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “We know that transmission rates are higher when large groups are together. We want to see the positive numbers continue to stay low. Please be vigilant in wearing your face covering, social distancing and washing your hands."
This brings the total number of positives to 785 in McDowell County. There have been 11,496 people tested, 10,233 negative results and 478 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 69 individuals in quarantine, 690 out of quarantine and 26 deaths, according to a news release.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab in McDowell County. As of Thursday morning, a total of 37 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirteen residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 24 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
If you have symptoms or believe you may have been exposed, health officials encourage a test, which is free.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; (today) Friday, Sept. 4 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 9-11 a.m.
