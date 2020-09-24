Update: Seven more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

“The time of year is here that many types of illnesses, such as flu, strep, and sinus infections, will be prevalent in the community,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Please be aware that symptoms for these viruses are very similar to COVID-19. If you experience any of these symptoms, consider getting tested for COVID-19. A test is the only way to assure that you do not have the virus. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others."