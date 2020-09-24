Update: Seven more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Thursday seven additional people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 882.
Twenty-eight people locally have died and 797 have been released from quarantine. Fifty-seven people were in quarantine as of Thursday afternoon.
“The time of year is here that many types of illnesses, such as flu, strep, and sinus infections, will be prevalent in the community,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Please be aware that symptoms for these viruses are very similar to COVID-19. If you experience any of these symptoms, consider getting tested for COVID-19. A test is the only way to assure that you do not have the virus. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others."
Health officials are continuing to assist and monitor outbreaks at Cedarbrook Residential Center and Deer Park Health and Rehab, both of which have stabilized.
On Thursday, the state neared 200,000 known cases.
At least 198,189 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,356 have died, according to state health officials.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 1,688 new COVID-19 cases, up from 952 reported the day before.
Forty coronavirus-related deaths were reported across the state on Thursday.
About 4.8% of tests were reported positive as of Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available. That's just below health officials' goal of 5% or lower, which the state has been hovering around for about a week.
At least 902 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, a drop from 912 the day before.
If an individual in McDowell would like to be tested, he or she can call a hotline at 828-527- 6687.
The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Sept. 25 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Sept. 28 from 9-11 a.m.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.