Update: Seven more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

• Total doses administered: 16,192

The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.

To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.

Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:

• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, March 29, from 8:30-10 a.m.

At least 895,263 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,820 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,034 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 1,915 reported on Friday.

Fifteen additional deaths were reported Saturday. Deaths don't all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.