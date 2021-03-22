Update: Seven more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Monday seven more McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19, which is one of the lowest numbers for a Monday since the pandemic began.
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,858 positive cases. There have been 41,673 tests conducted, 36,748 negative results and 67 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 45 individuals in quarantine, 4,737 out of quarantine and 76 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 8.5%, according to a news release.
"COVID-19 transmission continues throughout our county. Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These small steps can make a great impact in the fight against COVID-19 in our community," the health department said.
Vaccine supplies continue to be limited across the state. Health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, people who are 65 and older, front-line essential workers, adults at higher risk for exposure and adults at increased risk of severe illness can make their appointment by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 9,425
• Second doses: 6,767
• Total doses administered: 16,192
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, March 29, from 8:30-10 a.m.
At least 895,263 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,820 have died since last March, according to state health officials.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,034 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 1,915 reported on Friday.
Fifteen additional deaths were reported Saturday. Deaths don't all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.
At least 964 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Saturday, down from 970 on Friday.
As of Thursday, the latest day for which data is available, 4.9% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.
More than 3.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina, and more than 1.4 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday.
The state health department's COVID-19 dashboard was not updated Sunday. New numbers are posted Monday through Saturday.
The News & Observer of Raleigh contributed to this report.