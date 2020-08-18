Update: Seven more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said seven additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“The positive numbers continue to trend downward which is great to see,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “McDowell County is clearly determined to beat this virus. Please continue to wear a face mask, practice social distancing, and use good hand hygiene, as we all work to lower the positivity rate in McDowell County. These are such concerning times, but this community continues to prove its resiliency.”
This brings the total number of positives to 697 in McDowell County. There have been 10,169 people tested, 8,853 negative results and 619 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 190 individuals in quarantine, 486 out of quarantine and 21 deaths, according to a news release.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab. in McDowell County. As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 36 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One resident remains hospitalized. Twelve residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 10 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing and quarantine those testing positive for 10 days.
It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19, according to a news release.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
- McDowell County Senior Center; Grace Corpening Drive in Marion; Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 4-6 p.m.
- McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Aug. 21, from 9-11 a.m.
- McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Aug. 24, from 9-11 a.m.
