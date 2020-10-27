Update: Seven additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Tuesday seven additional local residents tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have several holidays coming up and many have asked how to handle these safely,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “I would encourage everyone to visit the NCDHHS website and look for guidance on fall related events. There are suggestions on how to have a great and safe holiday event. Please remember that large gatherings of individuals, without face coverings, continues to be a major source of transmission. This pandemic is far from over and the only way to slow it down is to use all precautions possible. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”
This brings the total number of positives to 1,222 in McDowell County. There have been 17,524 people tested, 16,169 negative results and 133 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 137 individuals in quarantine, 1,052 out of quarantine and 33 deaths, according to a news release.
Statewide hospitalizations reached 1,214 Tuesday, the second-highest total since the pandemic began and the highest since late July, according to the News & Observer of Raleigh.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: A total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive. All four have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
• Autumn Care of Marion: A total of 15 staff and 40 residents have tested positive. A total of 16 residents and eight staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: A total of 15 staff and three inmates have tested positive
• McDowell County Detention Center: A total of four staff members and two inmates have tested positive. Currently, there are two positive staff members, two recovered staff members and two recovered inmates.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department: Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department: Friday, Oct. 30, from 9-11 a.m.
