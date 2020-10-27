Update: Seven additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

“We have several holidays coming up and many have asked how to handle these safely,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “I would encourage everyone to visit the NCDHHS website and look for guidance on fall related events. There are suggestions on how to have a great and safe holiday event. Please remember that large gatherings of individuals, without face coverings, continues to be a major source of transmission. This pandemic is far from over and the only way to slow it down is to use all precautions possible. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”