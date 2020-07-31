Update: One additional McDowell resident dies of COVID-19. Total cases surpass 500

The McDowell County Health Department said Friday 27 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Also, health officials reported one additional death related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 12.
“We continue to see outbreaks, from COVID-19, in private gatherings where masks and social distancing guidelines were not followed,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The positive results are showing up all over the community, which continues to be a concern. Please continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and avoid mass gatherings.”
This brings the total number of positives to 511 in McDowell County. There have been 8,008 people tested, 7,072 negative results and 425 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 203 individuals in quarantine, 296 out of quarantine and 12 deaths. Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab. in McDowell County, according to a news release.
As of Friday afternoon, a total of 29 residents and 21 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member remains hospitalized. Seven residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19.
The Health Department continues to trace contacts of positives to offer testing. Those who test positive are quarantined for 14 days.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Aug. 3 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Aug. 7 from 9-11 a.m.
