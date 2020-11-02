Update: One additional McDowell resident dies of COVID-19, 26 more test positive

The 35th person in McDowell County has died from complications associated with COVID-19 and 26 more people tested positive, local health officials said Monday.
In addition, a second outbreak has occurred at a care facility.
Monday's report brings the total number of positives to 1,288 in McDowell County since the pandemic began. There have been 18,497 people tested, 17,164 negative results and 45 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 102 individuals in quarantine, 1151 out of quarantine and 35 deaths, according to a news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 22 staff members and 57 residents have tested positive. A total of 26 residents and 14 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of two residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 15 staff members and three inmates have tested positive
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of four staff members and two inmates have tested positive. Currently, there are three recovered staff members and two recovered inmates. •
• Deer Park Outbreak #2: four staff have tested positive and zero residents.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Nov. 6, from 9-11 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!