Update: one additional McDowell resident dies of COVID-19, 24 more test positive

After a week that saw a slower rate of positive coronavirus cases, McDowell closed out the month of August with a spike and an additional death.
The McDowell County Health Department said Monday that 24 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We are saddened to report one additional death related to COVID-19,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The increase in positive results over the weekend was somewhat alarming. We had hoped the downward trend would continue. The next couple of weeks will be interesting, as we have the upcoming holiday this weekend. The decrease in testing numbers continues to be a concern. We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID19 symptoms to please come and get tested. It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus. Please stay vigilant and wear a mask when you are out in the community. By wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing we can keep these numbers down."
This brings the total number of positives to 774 in McDowell County. There have been 11,010 people tested, 9,957 negative results and 279 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 98 individuals in quarantine, 650 out of quarantine and 26 deaths, according to a news release.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab. in McDowell County. As of Monday afternoon, a total of 37 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirteen residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 19 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. Those testing positive are quarantined for 10 days.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 4-6 p.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Sept. 4, from 9-11 a.m.
