Update: one additional McDowell resident dies of COVID-19, 24 more test positive

“We are saddened to report one additional death related to COVID-19,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The increase in positive results over the weekend was somewhat alarming. We had hoped the downward trend would continue. The next couple of weeks will be interesting, as we have the upcoming holiday this weekend. The decrease in testing numbers continues to be a concern. We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID19 symptoms to please come and get tested. It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus. Please stay vigilant and wear a mask when you are out in the community. By wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing we can keep these numbers down."