Update: one additional McDowell resident dies of COVID-19, 22 more test positive

“You can look all around and see that the transmission of COVID-19 is extremely high,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Neighboring states, North Carolina and our own community are seeing positivity rates climb. It is frightening to watch the continual increase in numbers and see so many sick individuals in our county. It is critical, now more than ever, to wear a face covering. This along with avoiding large gatherings, inside or out, social distancing, and washing your hands is the best defense to stop transmission of COVID-19. Please do not let your guard down and assume this pandemic is over, it isn’t. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”