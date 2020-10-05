Update: one additional McDowell resident dies of COVID-19, 22 more test positive

Another McDowell County resident has died from complications associated with COVID-19, local health officials said Monday.
In addition, 22 more McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“You can look all around and see that the transmission of COVID-19 is extremely high,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Neighboring states, North Carolina and our own community are seeing positivity rates climb. It is frightening to watch the continual increase in numbers and see so many sick individuals in our county. It is critical, now more than ever, to wear a face covering. This along with avoiding large gatherings, inside or out, social distancing, and washing your hands is the best defense to stop transmission of COVID-19. Please do not let your guard down and assume this pandemic is over, it isn’t. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”
This brings the total number of positives to 992 in McDowell County. There have been 13,833 people tested, 12,728 negative results and 113 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 115 individuals in quarantine, 848 out of quarantine and 29 deaths, according to the news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. The current outbreaks are:
• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: A total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive.
• Autumn Care of Marion: A total of six staff members and 11 residents have tested positive.
• Marion Correctional Institution: A total of seven staff members have tested positive.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church: Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 1-3 p.m.
• McDowell County Health Department: Friday, Oct. 9, from 9-11 a.m.
