Update: one additional McDowell resident dies of COVID-19, 11 more test positive

Last week, 78 more people in McDowell tested positive for COVID-19 and one additional person died from complications of the virus, health officials said.
The McDowell County Health Department on Friday reported 11 additional positive cases and one death.
“This is such a critical time in the COVID-19 response,” said regional Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Transmission is high and hospitalizations are on the rise in McDowell County. We do know that wearing a mask and social distancing work to slow down transmission. Please do your part and wear a face covering. Protect the ones you love, protect those that can’t protect themselves, and protect your community. This pandemic is far from over and the only way to slow it down is to use all precautions possible."
In fact, North Carolina broke a record Thursday for new daily coronavirus cases, reporting 2,885 new cases, according to the News & Observer of Raleigh.
The state reported nearly the same number of new cases Friday: 2,809.
That brought the running total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 271,830 statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
It was the fourth straight day that new cases topped 2,000. Daily numbers have trended consistently high in recent weeks.
The number of hospitalized patients statewide was reported at 1,196 on Friday. That's a slight increase from the 1,179 people reported as being hospitalized Wednesday. But the number is still less than it was earlier this week when the state had its second-highest totals for hospitalized patients since the pandemic began: 1,214 people.
There have been 4,332 deaths, an increase of 49.
Friday's release from the McDowell County Health Department brought the total number of known positives to 1,262 in McDowell County. There have been 18,135 people tested, 16,856 negative results and 17 tests are pending results. On Friday, there were 131 individuals in quarantine, 1,097 out of quarantine and 34 deaths, according to a news release.
Support Local Journalism
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 20 staff members and 52 residents have tested positive. Sadly, one resident from Autumn Care has died from COVID-19. A total of 19 residents and 10 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 15 staff members and three inmates have tested positive McDowell County Detention Center: a total of four staff members and two inmates have tested positive. Currently, there are two positive staff members, two recovered staff members and two recovered inmates.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
* McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Nov. 2, from 9-11 a.m.
* McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 9-11 a.m.
Sophie Kasakove of the The News & Observer contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!