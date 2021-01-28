Update: One additional McDowell person dies of COVID, 17 more test positive

The death toll in McDowell County from COVID-19 complications continues to rise among the vulnerable population.

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 17 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and another person had died.

The latest report means McDowell had a total number of 4,186 positive cases. There had been 36,738 tests conducted, 32,244 negative results and 308 tests are pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 286 individuals in quarantine, 3,839 out of quarantine and 61 deaths.

McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 20.5%, according to a news release. The state says the positivity rate should be 5% or less for the virus to be under control.

It also means that McDowell County has seen 170 more cases within a week. On Thursday, Jan. 21, the county has 4,016 positive cases.

McDowell Emergency Services and the McDowell County Health Department said they would like to thank the public for their patience with vaccination scheduling.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 26, the Vaccine Hotline is temporarily discontinuing making appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.