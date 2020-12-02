Update: One additional death due to COVID-19, 35 more McDowell residents test positive

The McDowell County Health Department said Wednesday that 35 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Health officials also reported one additional death due to COVID-19.

That brought the total number of positives to 1,880 in McDowell County. There had been 24,726 people tested, 22,252 negative results and 594 tests are pending results. As of Thursday's news release, there are 308 individuals in quarantine, 1,532 out of quarantine and 40 deaths, according to a news release.

“Widespread community transmission of COVID-19 is occurring across McDowell County,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The 14-day positivity rate for McDowell County is currently 12.7%. We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID-19 symptoms to please come and get tested. It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus. Please stay vigilant and wear a mask when you are out in the community. By wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing we can reverse these concerning trends.”