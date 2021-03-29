Update: Nine more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.

The following is a report from the News & Observer of Raleigh and Tribune News Service:

North Carolina reported 873 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 statewide Monday, the first time since Sept. 25 that hospitalizations are below 900.

It’s also a decrease from the 935 that the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday.

DHHS now only reports updates to the state’s COVID-19 metrics Monday through Friday, so changes over the weekend are now not reported until Monday.

Overall, hospitalizations have decreased over the last several weeks from the pandemic high of 3,990 reported in mid-January.

Over the weekend, DHHS reported 5,305 new cases. Over the last week, the state health department has reported about 1,800 new cases per day.

That average has remained under 2,000 since early March but has increased from 1,600 reported on March 15.

Among the test results reported Saturday, the latest day with available data, 5.7% came back positive.