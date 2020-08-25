Update: Nine more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department on Tuesday said nine additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We continue to see a decline in the number of people being tested,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID-19 symptoms to please come and get tested. It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus. Please stay vigilant and wear a mask when you are out in the community. By wearing a mask, washing your hands, and social distancing, we can keep these numbers down."
This brings the total number of positives to 734 in McDowell County. There have been 10,594 people tested, 9,492 negative results and 368 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 130 individuals in quarantine, 579 out of quarantine and 25 deaths, according to a news release.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management, continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab. in McDowell County. As of Tuesday morning, a total of 37 residents and 27 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Sadly, 13 residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 17 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19, according to the news release.
McDowell County Emergency Services has released a new interactive dashboard for COVID-19 data specific to McDowell County. It can be viewed by visiting the following link:www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-1.html.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
- McDowell County Health Department; (today) Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 4-6 p.m.
- McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Aug. 28 from 9-11 a.m.
- McDowell County Health Department; Monday Aug, 31 from 9-11 a.m.
