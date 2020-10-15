Update: Nine more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Thursday nine additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
North Carolina saw 2,532 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a day-over-day increase of more than 600. The new case number is likely the highest recorded in a single day, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
Total daily cases in the last seven days across the state are 8% higher than the previous seven days.
The most recent White House Coronavirus Task Force report put North Carolina in the "red zone" for new coronavirus cases, The Center for Public Integrity reported. North Carolina is one of 26 states where there were more than 100 new cases for every 100,000 residents, according to the N&O report.
“Please do your part, be part of the solution and wear a face covering,” said regional Public Health Director Karen Powell. “It is critical to stop transmission in our community. Large gatherings of individuals, without face coverings, continues to be a major source of transmission. This pandemic is far from over and the only way to slow it down is to use all precautions possible. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”
This brings the total number of positives to 1,087 in McDowell County. There have been 15,895 people tested, 14,427 negative results and 381 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 103 individuals in quarantine, 953 out of quarantine and 31 deaths, according to a news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: a total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 10 staff members and 18 residents have tested positive. A total of 5 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 13 staff members and one inmate have tested positive
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of two staff members and two inmates have tested positive
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department: Friday, Oct. 16, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department: Monday, Oct. 19, from 9-11 a.m.
