Update: Nine more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

This brings the total number of positives to 1,087 in McDowell County. There have been 15,895 people tested, 14,427 negative results and 381 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 103 individuals in quarantine, 953 out of quarantine and 31 deaths, according to a news release.

Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.

The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: a total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive

• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 10 staff members and 18 residents have tested positive. A total of 5 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.

• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 13 staff members and one inmate have tested positive

• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of two staff members and two inmates have tested positive