Update: Nine more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, another person dies

The McDowell County Health Department reported Tuesday that nine more McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and another person has died of COVID.
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,643 positive cases. There have been 39,453 tests conducted, 34,545 negative results and 256 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 145 individuals in quarantine, 4,424 out of quarantine and 74 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 16%, according to a news release.
As vaccination efforts are ongoing and the number of new cases of COVID-19 are improving, health officials ask that you continue to do your part to slow the spread of this virus. The simple acts of wearing a face mask, frequently washing your hands and social distancing can make significant impacts by limiting the spread of this virus.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 6,379
• Second doses: 2,802
• Total doses administered: 9,181
Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Those 65 and older and health care workers can get their name on the wait list by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by visiting www.mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current COVID-19 outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 69 staff members and 110 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 30 inmates and five staff members have tested positive. A total of 30 inmates and five staff members have recovered.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 10 staff members and two residents have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of 14 staff members and 36 residents have tested positive. A total of eight residents have died due to COVID-19.
• McDowell House: a total of four staff members have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling (828) 460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.