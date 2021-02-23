Update: Nine more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, another person dies

The McDowell County Health Department reported Tuesday that nine more McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and another person has died of COVID.

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,643 positive cases. There have been 39,453 tests conducted, 34,545 negative results and 256 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 145 individuals in quarantine, 4,424 out of quarantine and 74 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 16%, according to a news release.

As vaccination efforts are ongoing and the number of new cases of COVID-19 are improving, health officials ask that you continue to do your part to slow the spread of this virus. The simple acts of wearing a face mask, frequently washing your hands and social distancing can make significant impacts by limiting the spread of this virus.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

• First doses: 6,379

• Second doses: 2,802

• Total doses administered: 9,181