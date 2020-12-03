Update: Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases in one week in McDowell

The McDowell County Health Department said 23 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This brings the total number of positives to 1,903 in McDowell County. It also means 197 more people tested positive within just the past week. On Thursday, Nov. 26, the county had 1,706 total number of positives.

There have been 24,844 people tested, 22,444 negative results and 497 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 265 individuals in quarantine, 1,598 out of quarantine and 40 deaths, according to a news release.

“Widespread community transmission of COVID-19 continues across McDowell County,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The 14-day positivity rate for McDowell County is currently 13%. We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID-19 symptoms to please come and get tested. It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus. Please stay vigilant and wear a mask when you are out in the community.”