Update: McDowell reports 58 additional COVID-19 positive cases

“Because so many people do not know they have COVID-19, it is more critical than ever to wear face covering and social distance,” said Powell. “Transmission is at its highest and individuals can come in contact with COVID-19 anywhere they go. We have not seen the transmission rate as high as it is now since the beginning of the pandemic and positive test results continue to climb. McDowell County has entered the orange zone on the governor’s COVID-19 County Alert System.

“If we do not get those numbers down, we will be faced with further restrictions from the executive order. Everyone in the community has to be a leader in this pandemic. Wear your mask, care about your neighbor, make a small sacrifice to save someone else’s life. This is not about politics or elections; this is about a virus that is not partial to anyone. It is about doing what is right and taking care of each other. This community is so resilient, and we can get through this together. This pandemic is far from over and the only way to slow it down is to use all precautions possible. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”