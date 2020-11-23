Update: McDowell reports 58 additional COVID-19 positive cases

The McDowell County Health Department said 58 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). On the same day, Gov. Roy Cooper announced tighter mask rules will go into effect this week.
McDowell is now listed as an orange county, which means there is a “substantial community spread,” according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 County Alert System.
The latest numbers brings the total number of positives to 1,642 in McDowell County. There have been 22,853 people tested, 20,677 negative results and 534 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 195 individuals in quarantine, 1,408 out of quarantine and 39 deaths, according to a news release.
“As the holidays quickly approach, I would encourage everyone to visit the DHHS website and look for guidance on Safer Holiday Breaks,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “There are suggestions on how to have a great and safe holiday event. Please remember that large gatherings of individuals, without face coverings, continues to be a major source of transmission. Currently, we are seeing an equal amount of symptomatic and asymptomatic positive individuals.”
On Monday, McDowell moved from being a yellow county which has a significant community spread to an orange county, which is a substantial community spread and even more serious. Because no one metric provides a complete picture, the COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate, the percent of tests that are positive, and hospital impact within the county, according to the Web site for the state DHHS.
“Because so many people do not know they have COVID-19, it is more critical than ever to wear face covering and social distance,” said Powell. “Transmission is at its highest and individuals can come in contact with COVID-19 anywhere they go. We have not seen the transmission rate as high as it is now since the beginning of the pandemic and positive test results continue to climb. McDowell County has entered the orange zone on the governor’s COVID-19 County Alert System.
“If we do not get those numbers down, we will be faced with further restrictions from the executive order. Everyone in the community has to be a leader in this pandemic. Wear your mask, care about your neighbor, make a small sacrifice to save someone else’s life. This is not about politics or elections; this is about a virus that is not partial to anyone. It is about doing what is right and taking care of each other. This community is so resilient, and we can get through this together. This pandemic is far from over and the only way to slow it down is to use all precautions possible. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”
Also on Monday, Gov. Cooper issued additional COVID-19 safety measures to tighten mask requirements and enforcement as cases continue to rise rapidly in North Carolina and across the country. Executive Order No. 180 goes into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and runs through Friday, Dec. 11, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
"I have a stark warning for North Carolinians today: We are in danger," Cooper said. "This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus. Our actions now will determine the fate of many."
In addition to extending Phase 3 capacity limits and safety requirements, the order tightens the existing statewide mask requirement — making it clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever they are with someone who is not from the same household. The order also adds the mask requirement to several additional settings including any public indoor space even when maintaining 6 feet of distance; gyms even when exercising; all schools public and private; and all public or private transportation when traveling with people outside of the household.
The order also requires large retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet to have an employee stationed near entrances ensuring mask wearing and implementing occupancy limits for patrons who enter.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, updated North Carolina’s COVID-19 County Alert System map due to the rapid rise in cases and hospitalization over the past week. Since introducing the system last week, 10 more counties have moved into the red category indicating critical community spread. There are now 20 red counties and 42 orange counties.
“The coming weeks will be a true test of our resolve to do what it takes to keep people from getting sick, to save lives, and to make sure that if you need hospital care whether it’s for a heart attack or a car accident or COVID-19, you can get it,” said Dr. Cohen.
Dr. Cohen also provided an update on North Carolina’s data and trends.
Trajectory in COVID-Like Illness (CLI) Surveillance Over 14 Days
• North Carolina’s syndromic surveillance trend for COVID-like illness is increasing.
Trajectory of Confirmed Cases Over 14 Days
• North Carolina’s trajectory of cases is increasing.
Trajectory in Percent of Tests Returning Positive Over 14 Days
• North Carolina’s trajectory in percent of tests returning positive is increasing slightly.
Trajectory in Hospitalizations Over 14 Days
• North Carolina’s trajectory of hospitalizations is increasing.
In addition to these metrics, the state continues building capacity to adequately respond to an increase in virus spread in testing, tracing and prevention.
Testing
• Testing capacity is high.
Tracing Capability
• The state is continuing to hire contact tracers to bolster the efforts of local health departments.
• There have been more than 430,000 downloads of the exposure notification app, SlowCOVIDNC.
Personal Protective Equipment
• North Carolina’s personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies are stable.
McDowell Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of three staff member positives and zero residents.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 30 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 59 residents and 28 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 17 staff members and eight inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.
• Deer Park Outbreak No. 2: Four staff have tested positive and zero residents. All four members staff have recovered at this time.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline will continue to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. including Thanksgiving. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html. Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Nov. 30, from 9-11 a.m.
