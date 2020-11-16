Update: McDowell reports 44 new COVID-19 positive cases

The McDowell County Health Department said Monday afternoon 44 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
That brought the total number of lab-tested positives to 1,502 in McDowell County since the pandemic began. There have been 20,934 people tested, 19,148 negative results and 284 tests are pending results. As of Monday afternoon, there were 174 individuals in quarantine, 1,289 out of quarantine and 39 deaths, according to a news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 29 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 50 residents and 16 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 17 staff members and four inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.
• McDowell County Detention Center: This outbreak has been declared over. All staff and inmates have recovered.
• Deer Park Outbreak No. 2: Four staff members have tested positive and zero residents. All four staff members have recovered at this time.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• Yancey Street Baptist Church; Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 1-3 p.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Nov. 20, from 9-11 a.m.
