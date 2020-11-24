Update: McDowell reports 25 additional COVID-19 positive cases

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 25 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This brings the total number of positives to 1,667 in McDowell County. There have been 23,019 people tested, 20,912 negative results and 440 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 221 individuals in quarantine, 1,407 out of quarantine and 39 deaths, according to a news release.
“As the holidays quickly approach, I would encourage everyone to visit the DHHS website and look for guidance on Safer Holiday Breaks,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “There are suggestions on how to have a great and safe holiday event. Please remember that large gatherings of individuals, without face coverings, continues to be a major source of transmission. Currently, we are seeing an equal amount of symptomatic and asymptomatic positive individuals. Because so many people do not know they have COVID-19, it is more critical than ever to wear face covering and social distance. Transmission is at its highest and individuals can come in contact with COVID-19 anywhere they go. We have not seen the transmission rate as high as it is now since the beginning of the pandemic and positive test results continue to climb.
“McDowell County has entered the orange zone on the governor’s COVID-19 County Alert System. If we do not get those numbers down, we will be faced with further restrictions from the executive order. Everyone in the community has to be a leader in this pandemic. Wear your mask, care about your neighbor, make a small sacrifice to save someone else’s life. This is not about politics or elections; this is about a virus that is not partial to anyone. It is about doing what is right and taking care of each other. This community is so resilient, and we can get through this together. This pandemic is far from over and the only way to slow it down is to use all precautions possible. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of three staff members positives and zero residents.
Support Local Journalism
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 30 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 59 residents and 28 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 17 staff members and eight inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.
• Deer Park Outbreak No. 2: Four staff members have tested positive and zero residents. All four staff members have recovered at this time.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline will continue to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. including Thanksgiving. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!