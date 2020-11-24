Update: McDowell reports 25 additional COVID-19 positive cases

“As the holidays quickly approach, I would encourage everyone to visit the DHHS website and look for guidance on Safer Holiday Breaks,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “There are suggestions on how to have a great and safe holiday event. Please remember that large gatherings of individuals, without face coverings, continues to be a major source of transmission. Currently, we are seeing an equal amount of symptomatic and asymptomatic positive individuals. Because so many people do not know they have COVID-19, it is more critical than ever to wear face covering and social distance. Transmission is at its highest and individuals can come in contact with COVID-19 anywhere they go. We have not seen the transmission rate as high as it is now since the beginning of the pandemic and positive test results continue to climb.

“McDowell County has entered the orange zone on the governor’s COVID-19 County Alert System. If we do not get those numbers down, we will be faced with further restrictions from the executive order. Everyone in the community has to be a leader in this pandemic. Wear your mask, care about your neighbor, make a small sacrifice to save someone else’s life. This is not about politics or elections; this is about a virus that is not partial to anyone. It is about doing what is right and taking care of each other. This community is so resilient, and we can get through this together. This pandemic is far from over and the only way to slow it down is to use all precautions possible. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”