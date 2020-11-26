Update: McDowell reports 22 additional COVID-19 positive cases

The McDowell County Health Department said on Thanksgiving Day 22 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This brought the total number of positives to 1,706 in McDowell County. There had been 23,345 people tested, 21,270 negative results and 369 tests were pending results. At that time, there are 211 individuals in quarantine, 1,456 out of quarantine and 39 deaths, according to a news release.
“Happy Thanksgiving! I would like to thank each and every person who is doing everything they can to keep themselves and the community safe, day in and day out,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell in the Thursday news release. “By wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing you are exhibiting kindness towards others and making a positive impact on our community by ensuring the safety of us all. We will stay vigilant and continue to fight this pandemic right alongside each of you.”
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of three staff member positives and zero residents.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 31 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 59 residents and 29 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 17 staff members and eight inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.
• Deer Park Outbreak No. 2: Four staff members have tested positive and zero residents. All four staff members have recovered at this time.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline will continue to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following location via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Nov. 30 from 9 to 11 a.m
