Update: McDowell reports 22 additional COVID-19 positive cases

The McDowell County Health Department said on Thanksgiving Day 22 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This brought the total number of positives to 1,706 in McDowell County. There had been 23,345 people tested, 21,270 negative results and 369 tests were pending results. At that time, there are 211 individuals in quarantine, 1,456 out of quarantine and 39 deaths, according to a news release.

“Happy Thanksgiving! I would like to thank each and every person who is doing everything they can to keep themselves and the community safe, day in and day out,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell in the Thursday news release. “By wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing you are exhibiting kindness towards others and making a positive impact on our community by ensuring the safety of us all. We will stay vigilant and continue to fight this pandemic right alongside each of you.”

Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.

The current outbreaks in McDowell County are: