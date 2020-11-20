Update: McDowell reports 22 additional COVID-19 positive cases

The McDowell County Health Department said Friday 22 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This brings the total number of positives to 1,584 in McDowell County. There have been 21,924 people tested, 20,153 negative results and 187 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 190 individuals in quarantine, 1,355 out of quarantine and 39 deaths, according to a news release.
It also means that McDowell County reported a total of 126 new positive cases since a week ago. On Friday, Nov. 13, McDowell had 1,458 cases.
“It is critical, now more than ever, to wear a mask,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “This along with avoiding large gatherings, inside or out, social distancing, and washing your hands is the best defense to stop transmission of COVID-19. By wearing a mask, you are protecting your family, friends, neighbors, and the local economy. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of three staff member positives and zero residents.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 30 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 54 residents and 22 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 17 staff members and eight inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.
• Deer Park Outbreak No. 2: Four staff have tested positive and zero residents. All four staff members have recovered at this time.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Nov. 23rd from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
