Update: McDowell reports 17 additional COVID-19 positive cases

The McDowell County Health Department said Wednesday 17 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
That brought the total number of positives to 1,684 in McDowell County. There had been 23,325 people tested, 21,124 negative results and 517 tests were pending results. At that time, there were 238 individuals in quarantine, 1,407 out of quarantine and 39 deaths, according to a news release.
“It is critical, now more than ever, to wear a mask,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Wearing a mask along with avoiding large gatherings, inside or out, social distancing, and washing your hands is the best defense to stop transmission of COVID-19. By wearing a mask, you are protecting your family, friends, neighbors, and the local economy. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of three staff member positives and zero residents.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 30 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 59 residents and 28 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 17 staff members and eight inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.
• Deer Park Outbreak No. 2: Four staff members have tested positive and zero residents. All four staff members have recovered at this time.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline will continue to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. including Thanksgiving. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
