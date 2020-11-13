Update: McDowell reports 119 new positive cases, four deaths from COVID-19 this week

By Friday, McDowell County reported what appears to be the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases for a single week since the pandemic started. McDowell is like many other rural N.C. counties that are seeing a surge in cases, health officials said.
On Monday, 41 people in McDowell had positive tests for novel coronavirus, the most ever for one day. The next day on Tuesday, 24 new positive cases were reported. On Wednesday, 12 more positive cases came in. Thursday afternoon, new cases totaled 21. And on Friday afternoon, 21 additional McDowell residents tested positive and another person died of COVID-19.
That means McDowell County had a total of 119 new positive cases and four more people in McDowell died of COVID-19 in this week alone.
This brings the total number of positives to 1,458 in McDowell County. There have been 20,449 people tested, 18,899 negative results and 92 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 160 individuals in quarantine, 1259 out of quarantine and 39 deaths, according to a news release.
Many rural counties in North Carolina are seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases. Since September, new COVID-19 cases have been increasing faster in rural counties, according to a new report by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
“It’s particularly worrisome to see high rates of COVID spread in our rural counties as healthcare can be harder to access. Most rural hospitals are small, and some are already feeling stretched to their capacity limits,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.
The report, which looks at data since the start of the pandemic, found that since September 2020:
• Nearly twice as many new cases have been reported from rural counties compared to urban or suburban counties.
• The majority of cases in rural counties are increasingly white, non-Hispanic as compared with previous months.
• COVID-19 related deaths in rural counties also increased significantly, and account for the majority of deaths statewide compared with deaths in urban and suburban counties.
• Among deaths in rural counties, deaths among white, non-Hispanic and Black/African American cases have increased over time.
• The majority of COVID-19 cases in rural communities are in people 49 years and younger.
• The increase is being driven by community spread, not congregate living settings like nursing homes or jails.
The report can also be accessed at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/reports.
North Carolinians can slow the spread of COVID-19 by practicing the 3Ws: Wearing a face mask whenever they are with others that do not live in their household, waiting 6 feet apart and avoiding crowds, and washing hands often, according to the DHHS news release.
Here in McDowell, emergency svices and public health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19.
Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 29 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 50 residents and 16 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 17 staff members and four inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of four staff members and two inmates have tested positive. Currently, there are three recovered staff members and two recovered inmates.
• Deer Park Outbreak No. 2: Four staff members have tested positive and zero residents. All four staff members have recovered at this time.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. We continue to quarantine all positives for 10 days, per CDC recommendations. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Nov. 16th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• Yancey Street Baptist Church; Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
