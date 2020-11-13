Update: McDowell reports 119 new positive cases, four deaths from COVID-19 this week

Here in McDowell, emergency svices and public health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19.

Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.

The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 29 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 50 residents and 16 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.

• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 17 staff members and four inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.

• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of four staff members and two inmates have tested positive. Currently, there are three recovered staff members and two recovered inmates.

• Deer Park Outbreak No. 2: Four staff members have tested positive and zero residents. All four staff members have recovered at this time.