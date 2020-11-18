Update: McDowell reports 11 new COVID-19 positive cases

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 11 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This brings the total number of positives to 1,530 in McDowell County. There have been 21,500 people tested, 19,595 negative results and 375 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 202 individuals in quarantine, 1,289 out of quarantine and 39 deaths, according to a news release.
“Please do your part, be part of the solution and wear a face covering,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “It is critical to stop the transmission of COVID-19 in our community. Large gatherings of individuals, without face coverings, continues to be a major source of transmission. This pandemic is far from over and the only way to slow it down is to use all precautions possible. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of two staff members positives and zero residents.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 30 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 54 residents and 22 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 17 staff members and five inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.
• Deer Park Outbreak No. 2: Four staff members have tested positive and zero residents. All four staff members have recovered at this time.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. We continue to quarantine all positives for 10 days, per CDC recommendations. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Nov. 23rd from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!