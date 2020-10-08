Update: McDowell jail inmate, staff member test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 12 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The pandemic has now reached within the McDowell County Detention Center, or county jail, where one staff member and one inmate have tested positive.
This brings the total number of positives to 1,019 in McDowell County. There have been 14,302 people tested, 13,199 negative results and 84 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 95 individuals in quarantine, 894 out of quarantine and 30 deaths, according to a news release.
“Why is it more important than ever to wear a mask?” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Do masks really work? These are questions we get asked everyday as we continue to respond to COVID-19. It is day 207 of Emergency Operations response in McDowell County and we do know what works to stop transmission: avoiding large gatherings, social distancing, washing your hands and, most importantly, wearing a face covering. These precautions work! The U.S. Surgeon General said it perfectly, ‘COVID Stops With Me.' If we all follow these precautions, we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: A total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive.
• Autumn Care of Marion: A total of eight staff members and 15 residents have tested positive.
• Marion Correctional Institution: A total of 10 staff members have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: A total of one staff member and one inmate have tested positive.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department: Friday, Oct. 9, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department: Monday, Oct. 12, from 9-11 a.m.
