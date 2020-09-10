Update: Just one additional McDowell resident tests positive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The McDowell County Health Department reported just one new COVID-19 case on Thursday.

“It has been a long time since we have been able to report only one new positive,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “This is both encouraging and hopeful for our community. We continue to see a drop in testing numbers so please encourage anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or is symptomatic to be tested. Our focus continues to be keeping the community healthy, informed, and safe from COVID-19. Please be vigilant in wearing your face covering, social distancing and washing your hands. These steps are critical to keeping our positive numbers down.”

This brings the total number of positives to 810 in McDowell County. There have been 11,705 people tested, 10,627 negative results and 268 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 41 individuals in quarantine, 743 out of quarantine and 26 deaths, according to a news release.

At the state level, Gov. Roy Cooper and DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen met with Dr. Deborah Birx in North Carolina on Wednesday. Cooper and Birx also participated together in the call with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and the governor spoke about the need for our elected leaders and candidates to lead by example on the campaign trail this fall by holding events with face coverings and social distancing.