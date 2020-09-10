Update: Just one additional McDowell resident tests positive

The McDowell County Health Department reported just one new COVID-19 case on Thursday.
“It has been a long time since we have been able to report only one new positive,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “This is both encouraging and hopeful for our community. We continue to see a drop in testing numbers so please encourage anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or is symptomatic to be tested. Our focus continues to be keeping the community healthy, informed, and safe from COVID-19. Please be vigilant in wearing your face covering, social distancing and washing your hands. These steps are critical to keeping our positive numbers down.”
This brings the total number of positives to 810 in McDowell County. There have been 11,705 people tested, 10,627 negative results and 268 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 41 individuals in quarantine, 743 out of quarantine and 26 deaths, according to a news release.
At the state level, Gov. Roy Cooper and DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen met with Dr. Deborah Birx in North Carolina on Wednesday. Cooper and Birx also participated together in the call with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and the governor spoke about the need for our elected leaders and candidates to lead by example on the campaign trail this fall by holding events with face coverings and social distancing.
In McDowell health officials are continuing to assist and monitor the outbreak at Cedarbrook Residential Center located in Nebo. Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Public Health and Emergency Management are working closely with the facility to test all staff and residents and to take further mitigation actions to prevent the spread of the virus.
The situation at Deer Park Health and Rehab has stabilized and is being monitored closely by Public Health and the Emergency Operations Center. As of Thursday morning, a total of 37 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Sadly, thirteen residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 24 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; today, Sept. 11 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Sept. 14 from 9-11 a.m
