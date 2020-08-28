UPDATE: Hundreds gather at Lowe’s in Marion after employee reprimanded for pro-police mask

UPDATED AT 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28
Hundreds of people gathered Thursday evening in front of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Marion to show their support for Lowe’s employee Garett Crisp and his blue lives matter face mask.
Crisp works in the lumber section of the Marion Lowe’s store. He is also the son of U.S. Forest Service Officer Jason Crisp, who was killed in the line of duty in March 2014. Officer Jason Crisp’s K9 partner Maros was also killed at the same time. During the funeral procession in March 2014, a caisson transported the casket of Jason Crisp and the cremated remains of Maros along U.S. 70 West to McDowell High School’s gym for the funeral service. That solemn and elaborate procession, which involved officers and government officials from numerous counties, traveled by the Lowe’s store where Garett Crisp now works.
To honor the memory of his late father and all law enforcement, Garett Crisp wears a blue lives matter or "thin blue line" face mask. It is the one showing the United States flag in black and white with a single blue stripe in support of law enforcement officers.
“What it means for me is that I am honoring my father’s sacrifice to our community,” he said to The McDowell News.
Crisp said he was told by the management at Lowe’s he could not wear that mask while on the job. He said he was informed by management this mask is a “political statement.” Crisp said to The McDowell he explained to management the reasons why he wears this mask.
“When I told him why I wore it, he said that he didn’t care,” said Crisp. “I don’t feel like it’s a political statement to back law enforcement. Lowe’s supports our troops, and we sell the thin blue line flag and stickers at the store. I just believe that was his personal agenda.”
In response to this incident, friends and supporters of Crisp held a protest in front of the store Thursday evening which drew hundreds of people. Organizers of the protest said on Facebook they didn’t want to block traffic or raise their voices but show their “solidarity for our heroes.”
Chris Marsh spoke to the crowd about how he wants to support Crisp and his family. He said that he hopes this crowd would include Republicans, Democrats, people of all races, gay and straight united to show their support for our law enforcement not only here but throughout the nation. Numerous people carried blue lives matter flags and American flags as well as blue lives matter T-shirts.
Beth Silver said a prayer and the crowd recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag at the conclusion of the gathering.
Crisp said he greatly appreciates the show of support Thursday evening.
“I feel very grateful for the people that came out and supported me and my family and the law enforcement officers that serve our community,” he said to The McDowell News. “I’m so proud of this county, that we can come together, all diverse but united. I’m especially proud that we can do it peacefully and respectively. It means so much to see my community come together in such difficult times.”
Late Thursday evening, The McDowell News heard back from the corporate office of Lowe’s.
“We respect the desire to share personal views and honor loved ones,” said spokeswoman Sarah Lively. “However, we ask all associates while in the workplace to follow our longstanding dress code policy, which only allows associates to wear items with visible logos that are related to Lowe's business, such as the name brands we sell. We will also continue to provide masks and vests to all associates to make it easier to follow our policy.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!