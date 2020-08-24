Update: Four more McDowell residents test positive, one additional death

Another person has died from COVID-19 complications, but the number of new positive cases stayed in the single digits on Monday.
The McDowell County Health Department said four additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The reported death brought the number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 25 locally.
“Please stay vigilant and wear a mask when you are out in the community,” said regional Public Health Director Karen Powell. “By wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing we can keep these numbers down."
This brings the total number of positives to 725 in McDowell County. There have been 10,524 people tested, 9,301 negative results and 498 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 122 individuals in quarantine, 578 out of quarantine and 25 deaths, according to a news release.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab in McDowell County. As of Monday morning, a total of 37 residents and 27 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirteen residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 17 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department is to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. All positives are quarantined for 10 days, per CDC recommendations. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19, according to the news release.
McDowell County Emergency Services has released a new interactive dashboard for COVID-19 data specific to McDowell County. It can be viewed by visiting the following link: www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-1.html.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
- McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 4-6 p.m.
- McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Aug. 28, from 9-11 a.m.
- McDowell County Health Department; Monday Aug. 31, from 9-11 a.m.
