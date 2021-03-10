Update: Four more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that four more McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,794 positive cases. There have been 40,782 tests conducted, 35,948 negative results and 40 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 116 individuals in quarantine, 4,602 out of quarantine and 76 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 9.5%, according to a news release.

COVID-19 transmission continues throughout our county. Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These small steps can make a great impact in the fight against COVID-19 in our community.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

First doses: 8,558

Second doses: 4,920

Total doses administered: 13,478