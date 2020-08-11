Update: Five more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that five additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
“I was so excited to see the numbers go down today,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “McDowell County is working so hard to be safe and protect each other and its shows. These are such concerning times and the uncertainty is disheartening but this community has proven its resiliency. We are dedicated and committed to keeping you safe and protecting the community."
This brings the total number of positives to 654 in McDowell County. There have been 9,510 people tested, 8,448 negative results and 408 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 268 individuals in quarantine, 369 out of quarantine and 17 deaths, according to a news release.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab. in McDowell County. As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 33 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Three residents remain hospitalized. Sadly, 10 residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. Emergency Management and Public Health staff continue to support Deer Park staff and residents with onsite operational and logistical support.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. We continue to quarantine all positives for 10 days, per CDC recommendations. It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed. We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Aug. 14, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Aug. 17, from 9-11 a.m.
