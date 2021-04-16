Update: Five more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,964 positive cases. There have been 43,032 tests conducted, 38,059 negative results and nine tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 55 individuals in quarantine, 4,832 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 9.78%, according to a news release.

First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals 16 years of age and older. The Moderna vaccine is approved for individuals 18 years of age and older. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach the clinic at Grace Community Church are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.