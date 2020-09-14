Update: Five additional McDowell residents test positive, another person dies of COVID-19

Newly reported COVID-19 cases in North Carolina declined by about 12% in the first two weeks of September, compared to the last 14 days in August, when college students returning to campuses contributed to case spikes, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported Monday.

North Carolina reported 845 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total in the state to 185,781 since March. The official total is likely an undercount because testing was rationed early in the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the state continues to see the percentage of positive tests hover around 5%. Levels of 5% positive and lower for 14 days are an indication that there's enough testing in a state to control viral spread, The New York Times reported.

About 4.8% of coronavirus tests were positive Saturday, the most recent date available, DHHS reported.

But the DHHS says information on its data dashboard is preliminary and subject to change. Data is regularly updated days after it is reported.