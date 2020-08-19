Update: Eight more McDowell residents test positive, one additional death

The 22nd person has died from COVID-19 in McDowell County since the pandemic began, health officials said Wednesday
In addition, the McDowell County Health Department said eight additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Public Health and the Emergency Operations Center continue to closely monitor the transmission rate in McDowell County,” said regional Public Health Director Karen Powell in a news release. “We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID-19 symptoms to please come and get tested. It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus. McDowell County is clearly determined to beat this virus. Please continue to wear a face mask, practice social distancing, and use good hand hygiene, as we all work to lower the positivity rate in McDowell County. These are such concerning times, but this community continues to prove its resiliency."
This brings the total number of positives to 705 in McDowell County. There have been 10,223 people tested, 8,906 negative results and 612 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 184 individuals in quarantine, 499 out of quarantine and 22 deaths, according to a news release.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management, continues to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab. in McDowell County.
As of Wednesday morning, a total of 36 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One resident remains hospitalized. Twelve residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 10 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19, according to the news release.
McDowell County Emergency Services has released a new interactive dashboard for COVID-19 data specific to McDowell County. It can be viewed by visiting the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-1.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Aug. 21 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Aug. 24 from 9-11 a.m.
