Update: Eight more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

At week's end, McDowell County neared 1,000 known COVID-19 cases.
The McDowell County Health Department on Friday said eight additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
That brought the total number of positives to 970 in McDowell County. The number of positive cases in McDowell County increased by 74 within just one week. On Friday, Sept. 27, McDowell had 896 positive cases.
There have been 13,449 people tested, 12,217 negative results and 262 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 113 individuals in quarantine, 829 out of quarantine and 28 deaths. There has been more testing, according to a news release.
“Testing numbers in McDowell County increased this week and that is encouraging,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “If you have been exposed or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19 use the following recommendations for testing: Wait five to seven days after exposure to get tested. Isolate until you can get tested and while waiting on your results. If you get tested too soon, it could result in a false negative.
“Please continue to be mindful of large gatherings, inside or out, and always be vigilant in wearing your face covering, social distancing, and washing your hands. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others. These steps are critical to keeping our positive numbers down.”
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19.
The current outbreaks are:
• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: a total of two staff and two residents have tested positive
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of five staff and eight residents have tested positive
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of seven staff members have tested positive
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. It continues to quarantine all positives for 10 days, per CDC recommendations. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Oct. 5 from 9-11 a.m.
• Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church; Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 1-3 p.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Oct. 9 from 9-11 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!