Update: Eight more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Thursday, the McDowell County Health Department reported eight additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The virus is seeing an uptick even as health officials urge vaccinations.

At least 941,218 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,359 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,434 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 2,359 the day before.

Twenty additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,020 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, down from 1,047 on Tuesday.

The latest local report means McDowell has a total number of 4,959 positive cases. There have been 42,936 tests conducted, 37,955 negative results and 22 tests are pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 52 individuals in quarantine, 4,830 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 11.6%, according to a news release.