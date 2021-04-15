Update: Eight more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Thursday, the McDowell County Health Department reported eight additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The virus is seeing an uptick even as health officials urge vaccinations.
At least 941,218 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,359 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,434 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 2,359 the day before.
Twenty additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.
At least 1,020 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, down from 1,047 on Tuesday.
The latest local report means McDowell has a total number of 4,959 positive cases. There have been 42,936 tests conducted, 37,955 negative results and 22 tests are pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 52 individuals in quarantine, 4,830 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 11.6%, according to a news release.
Upcoming Vaccination clinic (no appointment needed): Friday, April 16, from 9 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Grace Community Church at 5182 U.S. 70 West in Marion. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals 16 years of age and older. The Moderna vaccine is approved for individuals 18 years of age and older. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach the clinic at Grace Community Church are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 13,842
Second doses: 9,743
Total doses administered: 23,585
Free COVID-19 Testing:
McDowell County Health Department; Monday, April 19, from 8:30-10 a.m.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
As of Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available, 5.1% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.
State epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore told The News & Observer rising numbers in COVID-19 metrics are worrisome.
“Not one of our measures tells the whole story by itself, but when you look at it in context of what we’re seeing with our case rates and what we’re seeing elsewhere in the country,” Moore said, “it definitely is a cause for concern.”
More than 2.6 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated. That includes almost one-third of the state’s adult population and about one-quarter of all North Carolinians, health officials said.
Experts weigh in as Cooper expected to give Fourth of July outlook
North Carolina should continue its COVID-19 vaccination rate if the state wants activities to become safer by the Fourth of July, health experts said.
But coronavirus cases could surge if people aren’t cautious as new variants spread, The News & Observer reported Thursday.
The medical professionals weighed in as Gov. Roy Cooper is soon expected to share a COVID-19 outlook for the time leading up to Independence Day.
“We need to continue to be careful and responsible,” Cooper said last week. “I know that as summer approaches, many people are curious about how things will change and what to expect.”
The News & Observer of Raleigh contributed to this report.