Update: Eight more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that eight additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Please continue to wear a face mask, practice social distancing, and use good hand hygiene, as we all work to lower the positivity rate in McDowell County” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “These are such concerning times, but this community continues to prove its resiliency. We are dedicated and committed to keeping you safe and protecting the community. McDowell County continues to be strong! Who are you wearing your mask for?”
This brings the total number of positives to 679 in McDowell County. There have been 9,852 people tested, 8,601 negative results and 572 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 231 individuals in quarantine, 427 out of quarantine and 21 deaths, according to a news release.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation in McDowell County. As of Friday afternoon, a total of 36 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Two residents remain hospitalized. Sadly, 12 residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of nine residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. We continue to quarantine all positives for 10 day, per CDC recommendations. It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed. We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives, according to a news release.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, August 17 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Senior Center; Grace Corpening Drive in Marion; Wednesday, August 19 from 4-6 p.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, August 21 from 9-11 a.m.
