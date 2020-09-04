Update: COVID-19 cases confirmed at a second care facility in McDowell

After a spike in cases at the beginning of the week, the number of positive tests stabilized and mostly stayed in the single digits. Health officials hoped that would remain true over the weekend, which began with the state moving into Phase 2.5, which loosened mass gathering restrictions and allowed some additional businesses to open.

“Everyone is looking forward to the holiday weekend and the weather is going to be beautiful. I encourage everyone to be mindful of mass gatherings, inside or out,” Public Health Director Karen Powell said in a statement Friday. “We know that transmission rates are higher when large groups are together. We want to see the positive numbers continue to stay low. Please be vigilant in wearing your face covering, social distancing and washing your hands. The decrease in testing numbers continues to be a concern.”

As of Friday in McDowell, there had been 11,536 people tested, 10,318 negative results and 426 tests are pending results. Sixty-one individuals remained in quarantine.