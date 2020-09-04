Update: COVID-19 cases confirmed at a second care facility in McDowell

On Friday, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases increased by seven locally and health officials announced an outbreak at a second care facility, Cedarbrook Residential Center in Nebo.
“Outbreaks at long-term care facilities can create significant operational and logistical challenges,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “Our team continues to coordinate with Cedarbrook, and we stand ready to support them with any needs that arise. One of our top priorities with any outbreak is to ensure that the staff working at these facilities have proper personal protection equipment to reduce the transmission of the virus.”
The situation at Deer Park Health and Rehab has stabilized and is being monitored closely by Public Health and the Emergency Operations Center, Kehler said.
As of Friday morning, a total of 37 residents and 31 staff members there had tested positive for COVID-19. Thirteen residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 24 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.
Heading into the Labor Day weekend, McDowell County neared 800 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of the 792 positives, 705 people had been released from quarantine and 26 had died from COVID-19-related complications, according to local health officials.
After a spike in cases at the beginning of the week, the number of positive tests stabilized and mostly stayed in the single digits. Health officials hoped that would remain true over the weekend, which began with the state moving into Phase 2.5, which loosened mass gathering restrictions and allowed some additional businesses to open.
“Everyone is looking forward to the holiday weekend and the weather is going to be beautiful. I encourage everyone to be mindful of mass gatherings, inside or out,” Public Health Director Karen Powell said in a statement Friday. “We know that transmission rates are higher when large groups are together. We want to see the positive numbers continue to stay low. Please be vigilant in wearing your face covering, social distancing and washing your hands. The decrease in testing numbers continues to be a concern.”
As of Friday in McDowell, there had been 11,536 people tested, 10,318 negative results and 426 tests are pending results. Sixty-one individuals remained in quarantine.
If an individual would like to be tested, he or she can call the hotline at 828- 527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Sept. 11, from 9-11 a.m.
