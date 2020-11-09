Update: Another person dies of COVID-19, 41 additional McDowell residents test positive

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 41 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Health officials are saddened to report one additional death.
This brings the total number of positives to 1,380 in McDowell County. There have been 19,627 people tested, 18,115 negative results and 132 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 123 individuals in quarantine, 1221 out of quarantine and 36 deaths, according to a news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Autumn Care of Marion: A total of 26 staff members and 65 residents have tested positive. A total of 39 residents and 16 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of 3 residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: A total of 17 staff members and four inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.
• McDowell County Detention Center: A total of four staff members and two inmates have tested positive. Currently, there are 3 recovered staff members and 2 recovered inmates.
• Deer Park Outbreak No. 2: Four staff members have tested positive and zero residents.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. We continue to quarantine all positives for 10 days, per CDC recommendations. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department: Friday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
